Patrick Ewing Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Patrick Ewing claims he has actually examined positive for COVID-19 … and also he’s sharing his medical diagnosis in hopes of persuading individuals the “virus is serious and should not be taken lightly.”

The New York Knicks tale and also Georgetown University males’s basketball train revealed his medical diagnosis Friday mid-day, and also GU claims he is under treatment and also alone at a healthcare facility near the institution’s university in Washington D.C.

Patrick claims, “I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19. This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly. I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones.”

The NBA Hall of Famer includes … “I want to thank the healthcare workers and everyone on the front lines. I’ll be fine and we will all get through this.”