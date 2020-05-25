Patrick Ewing: New York Knicks legend recovering from COVID-19 at home | NBA News

NBA wonderful Patrick Ewing has actually been launched from health center as well as is recovering from COVID-19 at home.

The 57- year-old Hall of Famer, that bet the New York Knicks in the NBA as well as currently trainers his university group Georgetown, revealed on Friday that he had actually evaluated favorable for coronavirus as well as was being dealt with at a healthcare facility.

His kid Patrick EwingJr claimed on Twitter on Monday that his dad was doing great after getting therapy – as well as gave thanks to the medical professionals as well as registered nurses that had actually cared for him throughout his health center remain.

He additionally gave thanks to followers for their ideas as well as petitions.

“My father is now home and getting better,” EwingJr created.

“We’ll remain to enjoy his signs as well as adhere to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control as well as Prevention) standards.

“I hope everyone continues to stay safe and protect yourselves and your loved ones.”

As a gamer, the seven-foot Ewing aided Georgetown win the 1984 NCAA males’s basketball champion as well as get to 2 various other title video games.

After he was taken with the No 1 general choice in the 1985 draft, he took place to lead New York to the 1994 NBA Finals, where they shed to Hakeem Olajuwon as well as the Houston Rockets.

Having played 17 periods in the NBA, 15 with the Knicks, Ewing retired as well as invested 15 years as an aide or associate train with 4 professional groups.

In April 2017, he went back to Georgetown for his very first task as a head train at any type of degree.