Patrick Ewing, Basketball Hall of Famer, recovering at home

“I want to thank all of the doctors and hospital staff for taking care of my father during his stay, as well as everyone who has reached out with thoughts and prayers to us and since his diagnosis,” Patrick EwingJr tweeted Monday.

“My father is now home and getting better. We’ll continue to watch his symptoms and follow the CDC guidelines. I hope everyone continues to stay safe and protect yourselves and your loved ones.”

The previous NBA super star, 57, is the head instructor of the guys’s basketball group at Georgetown University.