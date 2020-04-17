Patricia Millard, star of the series Octopus, dies in Milan – Armenian News

Actress Patricia Millard, recognized to lots of visitors for her duty as court Sylvia Conti in the tv series Octopus, passed away in Rome at the age of 64.

She passed away on April 13 in a medical facility after a cardiac arrest, World Today records, mentioning her internet site reporter David Maggio.

Millard was born upon March 24, 1957 in France, in 1990 she transferred to live in Italy.

The starlet starred in the last 6 periods of “Octopus”, the series “Helen and the Guys”, the movies “Hot Chocolate”, “Cruel Justice” and also lots of others.