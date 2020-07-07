Patricia Arquette Claims ‘Donald Trump Is Not The Legitimate President Of The United States’

Academy Award-winning actress Patricia Arquette simply confirmed that there isn’t a restrict to her ranges of hatred for Donald Trump as she claimed that he’s an illegitimate United States president.

“Reminder — Donald Trump is not the legitimate President of the Unites States. He never has been . He never will be,” she tweeted on Monday.

Minutes later, Arquette went after Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) who she accused of turning the U.S. right into a “cheapo Russian colony.”

She wrote this in response to a tweet from Congressman McCarthy through which he referred to as out Democrats for his or her lack of patriotism.

This got here a day after Arquette referred to as on insurance coverage firms to cease overlaying individuals who come down with coronavirus and are caught not sporting masks in public.

“I think the government and insurance companies need to say If you get covid and were found not to wear your mask in public then YOU PAY YOUR MEDICAL BILLS,” the “Boyhood” actress tweeted on Sunday.

On the Fourth of July, Arquette indicated that she would see it as excellent news if President Trump have been to resign or take a look at constructive for coronavirus.

Arquette has been attacking Trump since lengthy earlier than the COVID-19 pandemic. In the primary week of March, she claimed that the human race will go extinct if Trump wins reelection.

“Donald Trump has done nothing but expedite Climate Change inducing policies with 4 more years that would only get worse,” she tweeted. “Say no to mass extinction and the destruction of our planet. Vote Democrat.”

She additionally nonsensically claimed that girls’s rights might be below assault if Trump wins this election.

“Yoo Hoo. Women’s right to chose is hanging by a thread. DO NOT LET TRUMP WIN. You lose the courts for a generation you will lose many things,” she tweeted.

This lady has clearly let her hatred for President Trump devour her, as nothing she is saying about him makes any sense. Arquette ought to persist with what she does greatest —which is play faux for a dwelling— and go away the politics to these of us who really assume critically.

This piece was written by PopZette Staff on July 6, 2020. It initially appeared in LifeZette and is utilized by permission.

