Patients were infected twice with the coronavirus, say virologists

Bicycle authorities patrol on the Trocadero esplanade, near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, on August 24. Ludovic Marin/ AFP/Getty Images

As European authorities fight to manage additional waves of the pandemic, Covid -19 infections are increasing throughout the continent. Here are the newest advancements:

France: French health authorities are alerting of a strong boost in coronavirus blood circulation, particularly amongst young people. On Monday, its health ministry stated 3.6% of tests for Covid -19 returned favorable in the week of August 15-21, compared to 1.4% at the start of the summer season.

France has actually taped 244,854 cases and 30,528 deaths, consisting of 1,955 cases and 15 deaths in the previous 24 hr, Monday figures revealed.

Meanwhile, almost one-third (30%) of tourists checked at a nudist town in southern France’s Cap d’Agde town have actually checked favorable, according to regional health authorities. Occitanie Regional Health Authorities carried out 3 days of screening recently in Cap d’Agde, an area understood for nudist beaches and resorts The 2 preliminaries of screening discovered 95 individuals favorable amongst 490 individuals checked, and extra tests are being examined. Authorities report 50 extra favorable cases amongst tourists who went through Cap d’Agde and were checked upon their return house.

Germany: A more 1,278 brand-new cases of coronavirus have actually been verified in Germany considering that Monday, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) exposed Tuesday, bringing the overall variety of cases across the country to 234,853.

