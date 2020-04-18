Patient zero of Covid-19 pandemic may never be found

Patient zero, the supply of the Covid-19 pandemic that has killed greater than 150,000 folks worldwide, may never be found, Taiwan’s vice-president, a famend epidemiologist, has warned.

In an interview with the Sunday Telegraph on beat Covid-19, Vice President Chen Chien-jen stated sturdy doubts hung over the widespread perception that the Huanan seafood market within the Chinese metropolis of Wuhan was the supply of the virus.

“If we look at the first 42 cases published in academic journals, around ten have no history of going there. This is a very important hint that the market may not be the origin of this infection,” he stated.

“When we try to trace back to the [index] case it is very difficult. If the case had a mild disease you can never find it.”

Identifying affected person zero is essential not just for the prevention of future pandemics but in addition politically. The origin of Covid-19 has already prompted a diplomatic spat between the US and China as Beijing seeks to shift the blame and legal responsibility for the worldwide disaster.

Taiwan, simply 80 miles from China, has been praised for setting a gold commonplace in tackling Covid-19, with simply 398 infections and 6 deaths.

One key to its success was early intervention after a sharp-eyed well being official noticed an alarming discover from Wuhan on a Taiwanese web discussion board on December 31, stated the vice-president.

“The notice said there are seven cases of atypical pneumonia patients but it was not considered to be SARS and the specimen has been tested for possible causes. However, all these patients are isolated for treatment,” he revealed.

Taiwan instantly alerted China’s CDC and the World Health Organisation however acquired no response.

The WHO denies any failure, however Taiwan says the message ought to have raised a right away crimson flag about human to human transmission.

Vice-President Chen accused the WHO of appearing too late regardless of stories of a thriller virus in early to mid-December.

Taiwanese specialists who visited Wuhan hospitals in mid-January stated complete isolation of the town was being mentioned. It was not imposed till January 23.

“I don’t know why the WHO did not take actions as quickly as they did for H1N1 or SARS,” stated Mr Chen. Taiwan’s participation within the WHO has been blocked by China.

A Public Health Emergency of International Concern “was announced at the end of January. Even worse, they still did not consider any kind of travel alert…19 countries were already affected with more than 8,000 confirmed cases, so it was too late.”

