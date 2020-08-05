Price:
Korvosa is cursed that none of its monarchs shall ever die of old age or produce an heir. The metropolis teeters on the edge of anarchy. It needs heroes that can face down crime lords, rioting mobs, insane cultists, virulent plague, undead hordes, scheming devils, corrupt nobles, barbarian chieftains, and ancient and forgotten evils that seek to dominate and plunder the city.
This expansion to the popular cooperative strategy game pits 1 to 6 players against monsters, perils, and traps as you save the city of Korvosa from threats both ancient and new. Choose your character; build a deck of unique equipment, magic, and allies; and explore lethal locations as you journey through an exciting fantasy tale. As your adventures continue, your characters will add remarkable gear and breathtaking magic to their decks. They’ll also gain incredible powers, which they’ll need to challenge more and more powerful threats.
This set includes the storybook and cards for the Curse of the Crimson Throne Adventure Path. It requires the Pathfinder Adventure Card Game Core Set and expands the maximum number of players to 6 for that set. You can supplement your experience with Character Decks, the Pathfinder Adventure Card Society, and Pathfinder Adventure Card Game accessories (available separately).
The Pathfinder Adventure Card Game: Curse of the Crimson Throne Adventure Path includes:
• 550 cards featuring a wide array of powerful weapons, magical spells, protective armors, versatile items, helpful allies, harrowing blessings, devoted supporters, and a base to help you face a host of vicious monsters, dangerous barriers, vile scourges, and perilous wildcards
• 4 character pawns representing Hakon the skald, Kess the brawler, Quinn the investigator, and Varian the wizard
• 48-page storybook featuring all 6 chapters of The Curse of the Crimson Throne Adventure Path
REQUIRES THE PATHFINDER ADVENTURE CARD GAME CORE SET TO PLAY.