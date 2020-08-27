Path, radar news after landfall in Louisiana

PORT ARTHUR, TEXAS– Hurricane Laura roared ashore on the border of Texas and Louisiana as a Category 4 storm early Thursday early morning, ripping apart structures, severing power lines and obstructing streets with particles as an unsafe storm rise tracked behind.

With continual winds of 150 miles per hour, Laura’s eye made landfall near Cameron, Louisiana, at about 2 a.m. ET prior to raking a path of damage north towards Arkansas, where the weakened storm was forecasted to then curve east through Kentucky and Tennessee by Friday night.

By 5 a.m. ET, sustained winds were still 120 miles per hour and the storm had actually dropped to a Category 3 typhoon, forecasters stated. While Laura was anticipated to damage quickly into a hurricane by this afternoon, forecasters continued to caution of flooding threat.

“Catastrophic storm surge, extreme winds and flash flooding ongoing,” the National Weather Service stated in a 4 a.m. upgrade, with the worst of the storm rise anticipated to take a trip up the Calcasieu River location. “The eyewall of Laura will continue to move inland across southwestern Louisiana during the next several hours.”

The newest advancements: