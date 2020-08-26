Pat McAfee opens up about NXT TakeOver XXX match on WWE After the Bell this week

Just days after fighting Adam Cole in an extreme match at NXT TakeOver XXX, Indianapolis Colts punter-turned-broadcaster-turned-NXT rival Pat McAfee signs up with WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves, offered any place you get your podcasts.

In a thorough episode, McAfee exposes what he really considers Cole due to their clash this past Saturday, why he plays checkers (not chess) in life and which previous WWE Champion he would think about locking up with in the future.

