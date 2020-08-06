Pat Connaughton Tested Positive for COVID-19

The newest NBA gamer to verify a positive COVID-19 medical diagnosis is Milwaukee Bucks guard PatConnaughton The 2020 dunk participant exposed the test result to Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel.

Connaughton isn’t the only Bucks gamer to check positive for the coronavirus. Last week we blogged about how Eric Bledsoe had actually done so also. Neither gamer has actually signed up with the group in the bubble yet however both plan to do so.

In 61 video games for Milwaukee, Connaughton has actually balanced 6.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per video game. Provided he has the ability to make a complete healing and pass quarantine prior to the routine season resumes later on this month, he’ll slot back into the group’s rotation.

Connaughton is among 23 recognized cases of COVID-19 in the NBA.

