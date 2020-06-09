Pat Brown has ‘hunger’ for further England action after T20I debut in New Zealand | Cricket News





Pat Brown performed 4 T20Is for England in New Zealand in November

Worcestershire seamer Pat Brown has a powerful “hunger” for further England recognition after making his worldwide debut in New Zealand over the winter.

Brown, 21, performed in 4 T20 internationals in November, selecting up a wicket in three of them, earlier than a again harm pressured him out of England’s T20Is and ODIs in South Africa in February.

However, the paceman has been included in his nation’s 55-man back-to-training group as England put together for a return to aggressive action behind closed doorways.

“[The injury] was upsetting for a few days but you have to pick yourself up, crack on and put a target on how to get back [to international level] because you’ve now got a hunger for it,” Brown advised the ECB Reporters’ Network.

Brown picked up three wickets throughout the collection towards New Zealand

Brown – who took a tournament-high 31 wickets when Worcestershire gained the 2018 Vitality Blast after which 17 as they reached the ultimate once more in 2019 – was taken for 32 runs from two overs in the second T20I towards New Zealand in Wellington however retained his place for the subsequent match.

“To get backing after one game didn’t go my way, when the figures were pretty average, and to go again the next game was massive for my confidence. I think it helped me to kick on at the back-end of that series,” he stated.

“The fact you are playing the same team over and over again gives them a good chance to look at you and work you out a little bit more.

Brown has now recovered from a again harm that pressured him to tug out of England’s tour of South Africa

“I suppose that’s the problem of worldwide cricket and why your abilities must be so well-rounded in order to succeed.

“In county cricket, you play a staff a couple of times and do not see them for one other yr whereas I used to be taking part in the identical gamers 4 instances in 10 days.

“They get a good look at you which can make it slightly tricky but that’s instilled into me what I need to do to become a better all-round bowler and to succeed at that level.”

Brown has starred for Worcestershire in the Vitality Blast in latest seasons

On working underneath World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan, Brown added: “It goes with out saying that Eoin is an excellent captain, his success in profitable the World Cup with such an excellent staff exhibits that.

“But from a personal point of view, he was really supportive. I always knew he was there on your shoulder supporting you in doing what you needed to perform.

“Often the little chats we had can be him simply ensuring I used to be clear with what I’m doing, having a plan you persist with and execute, and he’s pleased to allow you to get on with it.

“That is a style of captaincy I enjoy and have thrived under with Moeen Ali at Worcestershire.”