Pat Boone reflects on losing his wife of 65 years Shirley Boone: ‘Gosh, I miss her’

The ’50s star still lives in the very same Beverly Hills, Calif., house the couple acquired together in 1960.

“I’m living here alone with a housekeeper and my dog, a little cocker spaniel,” the 86-year-old informed Closer Weekly in the publication’s most current concern presently at newsstands.

“I’m doing fine,” he shared. “I mean, gosh, I miss her.”

The love in between the Boones started when they were simply teens. They wed in 1953 and went on to have 4 kids together. As time went on, their extended brood grew to consist of numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The star exposed faith was one of the tricks behind their long lasting union.

“We made our commitment in marriage to God and to each other,” Boone informed the outlet. “We make our own decisions, but we are helped supernaturally. I’m willing to be led in doing the right things.”

Boone stated that prior to Shirley died, he composed wong called “You and I.”

"It reveals the idea that ultimately we …