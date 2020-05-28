Pastors talk about how COVID-19 has changed outreach | Local News

Washburn sees churches ongoing online ministry which started before or during the ordeal.

“I think churches will continue to Livestream, which a lot of them were not doing,” Washburn said. “I think they’ll find lots of different ways to creatively get into people’s lives, whether it’s through the internet or through service projects that will enhance their ministry.”

The Rev. Jeremy Henderson, lead pastor of Fremont Nazarene Church, considers many churches are going to have better awareness of their need for an internet presence.

“There will always be people returning to the physical location of the church, but there’s definitely going to be a shift of people who will find online options of worship and discipleship as something they will utilize,” Henderson said.

Churches will continue to provide both options.

“It’s not going to be an ‘either/or’ situation anymore for churches,” Henderson said. “I think it’s going to be a ‘both/and’ situation.”

Henderson said he has seen a rise in numbers of individuals seeing services supplied through Facebook.

Before COVID-19, the services may have 50 into 100 views.