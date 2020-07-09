Pastor slams CNN, Don Lemon for claiming Jesus wasn’t perfect: ‘Uncontested champions of Fake News’

PASTOR ROBERT JEFFRESS ADDRESSES ‘ONLY CURE’ TO RACISM AND LAWLESSNESS IN AMERICA

The clip was widely shared on social media marketing.

“Don Lemon’s comments are, first of all, heretical,” Jeffress, the pastor of 14,000-member First Baptist Church of Dallas, Texas, told Fox News, “and it contradicts the most basic tenet of the Christian faith and demonstrates how tone-deaf the left is to faith issues.”

“Our founding fathers, like all of us, were imperfect human beings,” Jeffress added, “but Jesus Christ was different than any other man that lived, and as the founder of our faith, he had to be perfect.”

MRCTV says, “this isn’t the first time that CNN has aired anti-religious rhetoric,” pointing from what Cuomo told his viewers at the end of last week.

“If you believe in one another and if you do the right thing for yourself and your community, things will get better in this country. You don’t need help from above,” that he said towards the end of Friday’s show. “It’s within us.”

Last month, far-left activist Shaun King called for all pictures depicting Jesus as a “White European” to be torn down because they’re a questionnaire of “White supremacy” and “racist propaganda.”