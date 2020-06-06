Pastor says someone scratched N-word on his Jeep

A Mississippi pastor mentioned someone keyed a racial slur into the aspect of his car Monday evening.Davoreon “Tiki” Broome, of Clinton, mentioned he noticed the vandalism Tuesday morning whereas he was attempting to get his shirt out of his Jeep.Broome mentioned he was indignant when he noticed the N-word and he is nonetheless attempting to course of the scenario.”I believe I was targeted because of my platform of justice. But I don’t think it is about me. I think it is a sin issue in our country,” Broome said.”To see that, clearly it stuffed me with anger as a result of me and Tiki are brothers, you understand? Just as a result of we aren’t blood brothers, we might look a bit bit totally different, however our life experiences and our bond by means of Christ and our dedication makes us brothers, so it damage me for him,” pal Steve Franks mentioned.Broome mentioned he has reported the incident to Clinton police who’re investigating.

