Pastor encourages Albany leaders, citizens to take part in day of prayer | Features

ALBANY — Tarlita McCrary, the pastor who has ushered the Jesus Saves All Ministry into downtown Albany, holding drive-thru prayer gatherings on one of the city’s busiest streets, encouraged the community to participate in her group’s planned “One Massive Day of Prayer for Albany.”
“I received a drawing from Mr. Roy Anderson and was moved with compassion as I viewed the drawing,” McCrary said. “I instantly saw the heart of God that, in the midst of a storm or in the midst of a pandemic, the people of God lost faith in Him.
“Many are depressed, oppressed, sad, feeling defeated, and some are even contemplating suicide. We need our true apostles, prophets, evangelists, pastors and teachers to help build and strengthen the momentum of the people of God. The voices of the believers have become too silent in this hour. I’m sure it grieves the heart of God that we protest, but we won’t protest for Him. He says, ‘Behold, I stand at the door (heart) and knock: If any man hears my voice, and opens the door (heart), I will come in and will sup with him, and him with me.’ (Revelation 3:20).”
McCrary encouraged community leaders and everyday citizens to…