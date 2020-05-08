Pastor Darrin Patrick Dies at 49, Seacoast Church Says

Darrin Patrick, a showing minister at the Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, has passed away at 49 years old.

The Seacoast Church issued a statement on May 8 about the minister’s demise, which it claimed was abrupt. No reason for death or date of death has been given as of now. The announcement reads:

We are saddened to announce the sudden passing of Pastor Darrin Patrick. Darrin was a loved member of the Seacoast family, the teaching team, and pastoral staff and we are mourning his loss. Darrin had a gift for teaching the Word and a heart for encouraging other pastors. God allowed Seacoast to be a part of Darrin’s story in a time when he needed a family. He was a gift to us and we are thankful for the time the Lord gave him to us. His influence and impact cannot be measured. We are surrounding the Patrick family with our prayers and support during this time.

Robby Gallaty, the minister of Long Hollow Baptist, in Hendersonville, Tennessee, told Religion News about his stun at Patrick’s sudden death. He stated that Patrick should talk at his congregation one weekend from now: “I just talked to him Tuesday and Wednesday. This is the second close friend I have lost in a year.”

Patrick Was a Pastor, An Author & the Founder and Host of the Pastors Collective Podcast

Alongside being a teaching pastor at Seacoast Church, Patrick was additionally the establishing minister of the Journey Church in St. Louis. He was an establishing individual from the Pastors Collective and a creator. He is made due by his significant other, Amie Patrick, and their four kids.

The Pastors Collective is a web recording established by Patrick and individual minister Greg Surratt. On each scene, the two hosts addressed different ministers the nation over about the “real and difficult work of planting, pastoring, and leading churches.” On May 5, Patrick posted on Twitter a scene of the digital broadcast titled “Pastors Need Friends Too”: