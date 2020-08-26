Past: Western-funded NGOs collaborating with Armenian authorities ‘in specific areas’   – Armenian News

Photo: Larisa Minasyan, director of Open Society Foundations-Armenia, conference with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan

The western- moneyed NGOs, the so- called Soros- connected circles, are stated to be collaborating with Nikol Pashinyan’s federal government in a number of significant instructions, pursuing appointed responsibilities and job in specific locations.

Their essential function shows up in “narrow fields” where those companies are believed to be executing specific jobs with their”many-years’ experience” The reforms in education, the judiciary and a number of other, extremely delicate locations are reported to be of a specific interest. As to the guidelines and material, that can be quickly seen evaluating by the proposed conventions and legal modifications stimulating a broad public discontent, states the paper.