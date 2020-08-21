Past: West changes attitudes to Armenia ‘in the negative light’ – Armenian News

The western powers, especially the United States, are known to have seriously revised their attitudes to the Armenian authorities in the past months amid increasing dissatisfaction with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, whom they no longer see as the powerful leader capable of pursuing pro-American policies in the region.

Particularly, specific steps were undertaken through diplomatic channels, which the paper says will “directly impact” the domestic political developments in Armenia. Citing its sources, the paper claims that the clear-worded calls for initiating the process were outlined at a recently held discussion.

The United States is thought to be coordinating those political forces whose ideas are, some way or another, close to their own policy track.

A political analyst who talked to the paper in that connection did not rule out the fact that the ostensibly deepening inconsistencies between the authorities and the so-called “Soros-linked circles” may well fall within that very logic.