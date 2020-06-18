Past: SMEs ‘on the brink of collapse’ as coronavirus lockdown continues   – Armenian News

The epidemic-conditioned national emergency in Armenia directly impacts not only the dominating moral-psychological atmosphere but in addition, more importantly, the domestic economy.

In comments to the paper, several companies, particularly representatives of the SME sector, said their services are actually “on the brink of collapse”, unfit to meet the assigned expectations.

The entrepreneurs said they have not dismissed employees, realizing the extreme situation in the country, yet they admitted at the same time that their businesses are nearly entirely on the edge of closedown. They reportedly complained that individuals are now facing problems even yet in terms of paying rents and fulfilling tax duties, with the anti-epidemiological measures not yielding any result and falling short to generally meet the estimated targets.