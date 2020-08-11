Past set-ups no longer working on Ducati

Dovizioso has actually had a difficult start to the 2020 season, with a surprise 3rd in the Spanish GP followed by a 6th in the Andalusian GP and a remote 11 th in Sunday’s Czech GP at Brno, where he was bewildered after certifying a career-worst 18 th.

The Ducati rider has actually had a hard time all year with Michelin’s new-construction tire for 2020, with the included grip from the broader profile stopping him from moving the bike in cornering as typical and pressing the front under braking.

Read Also:

Dovizioso – notoriously amongst MotoGP’s greatest riders on the brakes – states the truth he is losing in this location, especially relative to satellite Ducati riders Johann Zarco and the hurt Francesco Bagnaia, is “unacceptable”.

Asked byMotorsport com if his concerns under braking – just like his other issues – were entirely down to the tire, Dovizioso responded: “For sure. The bike is not that various, the GP19 and 20 are really comparable. It’s not the point, it’s too simple to be that.

“The rear tire for sure presses the front and not simply pressing, working in a various method. We need to alter that and it’s not that simple.”

Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose/ Motorsport Images

Dovizioso included that modifying his design under braking didn’t yield any gains, and states the repair needs to originate from the set-up – though …