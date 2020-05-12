Past: ‘Serious changes’ awaiting Armenia’s diplomatic corps – Armenian News

© Photo: Foreign Ministry of Armenia

Serious modifications are in retailer for the Armenia’s diplomatic corps because the authorities have give you plans to root out the “bank” of profession diplomats, the paper has discovered.

Discontent with the international coverage makers, they’re reportedly going to sack many lengthy-serving envoys, consuls and attachés.

The paper cites Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s current comment lambasting many diplomats for complicity in corruption offences, in addition to enterprise exercise.

The premier is alleged to have urged the “corresponding agencies” to organize particular reviews masking the ambassadors’ exercise. A Foreign Ministry supply has reportedly informed the paper that a number of junior diplomats have already been given a verbal warning “to pack away their things little by little”.

The “informed sources” have claimed that an lively lobbying has now been launched to provoke the appointment of latest ambassadors to international state. Also reportedly, a preliminary “casting” is underneath approach “along with other necessary preparations”.