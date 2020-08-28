Past: Lawyers ‘trying to win over authorities’ to secure seats in Supreme Court – Armenian News

With the proposed prepare for combining the Constitutional Court with the Court of Cassation stimulating active arguments amongst lawyers and policymakers, specific circles are stated to be rather passionate about the concept regardless of the claims that the authorities are pushing ahead with a “fake agenda” in an effort to phase a political program.

Especially lawyers are viewed to be amongst the strong supporters of the reform.

Citing its sources, the paper states that some are attempting to win over the authorities at every expense in the hope of protecting their location in the Supreme Court (whose potential customers are still thougt to really dim). According to the paper, among the previous federal government authorities has actually just recently revealed his interest over the strategy, stating that he has currently “reached certain arrangements” with the authorities.