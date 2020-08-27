The Lanzarote Convention, the Council of Europe’s questionable instrument which the parliament authorized back in May, stimulating a broad public discontent, particularly amongst the expert circles, is stated to be equating into truth.

The file, formally entitled Convention on the Protection of Children versus Sexual Exploitation and Sexual Abuse, mandates the States Parties to modify the primary and secondary school curricula in such a way to make the required details (on defense versus sexual assault and sexual violence) readily available to kids in the matching age.

The paper keeps in mind that no broad disputes were held over the file quickly authorized by the National Assembly in a rash way. It was virtually validated without public hearings to draw in pedagogues, legal representatives or psychologists to make their expert viewpoint heard. But the law, naturally, was not going to stay “on paper”.

Citing its sources, the paper states that the authorities are now preparing a report covering the required guidelines to be included into the 2022- 2023 school curricula.