Past: Istanbul convention will be back on ‘open agenda’ in autumn – Armenian News

© Photo: Azatutyun.am

After the adoption of the Lanzarote Convention, the Council of Europe instrument offering protection mechanisms against daughter or son sexual exploitation and abuse, another controversial document, the Istanbul Convention, is believed to be high on the Armenian authorities’ agenda.

An “informed source” has told Past that the CoE Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence will be taken to open public debates as early as this autumn to be placed into circulation in October. The authorities are believed to be counting on the fact that the specific situation around the Constitutional Court will have been resolved by the full time to allow them to push ahead making use of their desired scenario (securing the mandatory number of votes to pass the document). Given the high likelihood that the epidemic-conditioned state of emergency may carry on also in autumn, it will be easily possible to avoid protest demonstrations along with other public events, says the paper.