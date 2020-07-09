Past: Former chair of Armenia’s Constitutional Court ‘maintains close ties’ with Venice Commission’s chief – Armenian News

The retired longtime chairman of the Constitutional Court, Gagik Harutyunyan, is rumored to have developed an “in-depth collaboration” with the Venice Commission, maintaining close personal ties with its president, Gianni Buquicchio.

The opinions by the Council of Europe’s advisory body, which exercises oversight functions in the justice sector, can be of a paramount and landmark importance in legal processes, says the paper, noting in the meantime time that no international institution limits the scope of its activity to the interests of only one side.

The paper claims that the Armenian authorities provide a biased presentation of the domestic developments on the international arena in the hope that the international partners will be deprived of a way to make sufficient evaluations inside their judgments and conclusions (unaware of the typical situation).

Whereas the justice reforms, more specifically the developments around the Constitutional Court, remain the most intriguing development in the Armenian reality for nearly a year, provoking what the paper calls a “deep crisis” in the Constitutional Court.