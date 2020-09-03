Past: Constitution ‘being written from scratch’ – Armenian News

The government commission on constitutional reforms is thought to have embarked on intensive efforts towards drafting a new text of the Constitution rather than elaborating just several amendments.

Citing its “well-informed sources”, the paper says that the revised version of the basic law proposes leaving the government structure unchanged, envisaging instead “in-depth and substantial amendments tailored to the authorities’ whims” in pivotal areas.

Meantime, the opposition representatives in the panel are said to be increasingly hesitant over a range of changes.