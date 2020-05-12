Past: CEU professors invited to lecture at Yerevan State University – Armenian News

The paper says it has discovered from sources that a number of professors of the Budapest-based Central European University (CEU) have been invited as visitor lecturers to Armenia to be a part of the Yerevan State University’s (YSU) workers.

The school members, reportedly left jobless for the second, have already been given correct discover and urged, at the identical, to transfer to Yerevan to proceed their educational profession, in accordance to the paper.

Government officers are mentioned to be behind the initiative, conducting an “active lobbying” at the YSU.

The paper notes that the University, based in 1991 by George Soros, a Hungarian-American billionaire investor and philantropist, is terminating its central headquarters’ exercise in Budapest upon the demand of Prime Minister Victor Orban.