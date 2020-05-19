Past: Armenian authorities ‘were not unanimous’ over plans to apply to Venice Commission for advice – Armenian News

The authorities were not apparently consentaneous over using to the Venice Commission for looking for the European professionals’ advice over the prepared constitutional vote.

Citing its resources, the paper claims that Vahe Grigoryan, a participant of the Constitutional Court, was specifically highly opposed to the suggestion, which he really did not hide.

He is also stated to have actually had a “tough conversation” with the Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan in an effort to encourage him of the inanity to change the concern to a global system.

Grigoryan apparently firmly insisted that it does not make good sense to anticipate an “articulate response” from the Commission, including that the lawful guideline they would certainly offer would certainly not use the needed structures to work out the concern in parliament (making the vote worthless as well as difficult).

Nonetheless, particular political experts have not dismissed the opportunity of”behind-the-scene negotiations” Benyamin Matevosyan, specifically, anticipated a high chance of the circumstance. “What happens normally in such situations is a kind of behind-the-scenes transaction so to speak. The Venice Commission may give a positive response, for instance, to the authorities’ initiative to settle the Constitutional Court’s issue at the National Assembly in return for their promise to ratify or use a specific convention in our country,” he informed the paper on Monday.