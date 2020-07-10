Past: Armenian authorities ‘concerned’ over ECHR’s handling of high court judges’ case – Armenian News

The authorities are rumored to be in “serious concerns” amid uncertainties over the election of members of the Constitutional Court.

The issue, subject to further considerations by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), might be postponed until autumn if the National Assembly convenes again to hold its regular session, says the paper, citing an “informed source”.

Despite Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s great need to speed up the procedure, the authorities apparently need more time to build up an “approximate understanding” of the final outcome by the ECHR, which rejected only the application of an interim measure whilst having taken the appeal under proceeding. writes the paper.