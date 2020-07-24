Past: ՛Pro-government circles՛ resume professional discussions over constitutional reforms – Armenian News

Governmennt-linked lawyers and experts in constitutional law are said to have resumed the intensive discussions over constitutional reforms as part of the planned efforts to realize a range of “pivotal amendments” to the basic law.

One of the proposed changes deals, in particular, with Article 18 of the Constitution outlining the functions of the Armenian Apostolic Church. Citing “informed sources”, the paper says that the architects of the reform intend to downgrade the national church’s status to that of the other religious institutions in Armenia, a move which is expected to necessitate further legislative changes relating also to income and profit tax payment procedures.

Essential changes are envisaged also in the judiciary, says the paper, adding that the reported plans to revise the “super prime ministerial system” is expected to have more formal rather than subsantial character.