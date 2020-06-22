Passengers sue American Airlines for racial discrimination – Panorama

A Black man from Arizona and four other people filed a joint racial discrimination lawsuit against American Airlines after the man was taken off a flight.

The four other passengers who joined the suit defended the person, Elgin Banks, when a white flight attendant told him to gather his belongings and leave after that he tried to switch his seat, attorney Theida Salazar told NBC News in a phone interview Friday.

But a spokesperson for American Airlines said the allegations “are not a full or accurate portrayal of the incident.”

The suit states that when Banks boarded the flight on May 31 from Los Angeles to Phoenix he “politely requested if the flight was full and if he could change seats if open seats were available.”

Banks was told he could go on to a different seat after boarding was completed, according to the lawsuit. After it had been announced that everyone had boarded the plane, a few passengers who have been not Black switched seats.

Banks then flagged down a flight attendant and asked if he could sit nearer to the front of the plane, the suit states.

“The flight attendant replied, ‘Sir, step back,’ in an aggressive and rudely intimidating tone,” the suit reads. “Elgin replied, ‘okay ma’am, all I was asking is if I could get a seat closer to the front.’ “

The attendant told Banks never to raise his voice and told him to sit back. Part of the incident was caught on cellphone video, based on KTLA, which first reported the story.

Banks did as that he was told, but right after was approached by security and told he had to obtain off the plane. Several passengers asked why Banks was being removed.

Banks was removed from the flight, and the other passengers were “escorted off as well as each of them were witnesses advocating for Elgin,” the suit states.

They were all later barred by American Airlines, in line with the attorney. Banks could not instantly be reached for discuss Friday.

The airline company said that Banks had requested to relocate to the first-class cabin and was told that he wasn’t eligible to do this and to remain in his assigned seat.