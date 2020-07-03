Passengers crammed together after getting off flight that brought passenger coronavirus into Darwin

Health authorities are now investigating passengers who sat close to the man

A passenger said people were being crammed together in a little airport hallway

Photos show passengers from the exact same flight tightly packed while disembarking

A man from the flight tested positive to coronavirus, sparking fears of a spread

Passengers have been on the same flight as a coronavirus-positive man were crammed together while disembarking in Darwin, sparking fears that he infected more travellers.

The man in his 30s tested positive on Wednesday, becoming the Northern Territory’s first local COVID-19 case in the state since April 6 and breaking its 42 day coronavirus-free streak.

He flew from Melbourne to Darwin, with an alteration in Brisbane, on July 29 on Qantas flight QF836.

A picture taken just two days later shows passengers from the exact same flight packed closely together in the airport hallway while awaiting processing, not observing the 1.5m rule.

A photo shows passengers packed together in an airport hallway in Darwin (pictured on July 1) after arriving from Brisbane – two days after the infected man arrived at the same airport

There are concerns that people on packed domestic flights are unable to socially distance (pictured, travellers time for Sydney from COVID-19 hotspot Melbourne on Friday)

The man landed in Melbourne from Pakistan and spent two weeks in hotel quarantine, where that he tested negative before leaving.

After his quarantine ended, that he stayed with relatives in just one of the city’s infection hot spots for many days.

NT Chief Minister Michael Gunner said it had been only a matter of time before the Top End saw more coronavirus cases

A passenger arriving from Brisbane to Darwin for a passing fancy flight said people were being packed into a tight airport hallway while they waited to be processed after getting off their flight, NT News reported.

The traveller said crew let passengers board five rows at any given time and the plane was nearly full.

But any social distancing measures taken up to speed were cancelled out as a result of people being crammed together while waiting to disembark.

‘NT Airports understands that as travel restrictions are eased there is a risk that many people travelling through our terminals may test positive for COVID-19,’ chief executive Tony Edmondstone said.

‘We do not just take this lightly and are trying to make sure our airports are as safe as possible.’

The man flew from Melbourne to Brisbane and then onto Darwin, becoming the state’s first coronavirus cases since April 6 (pictured, Melbourne passengers arriving in Sydney on Friday)

Health authorities are actually tracking down passengers who sat near the man on his flights to Darwin from Melbourne via Brisbane on June 29.

NT Health said the man who tested positive had the COVIDSafe app and contact tracing would focus on both rows of seats in-front and behind him along with next to him.

NT Chief Minister Michael Gunner said it was just a matter of time ahead of the Top End saw more coronavirus cases.

‘I know it’s hard to listen to, but it is the truth. I truly want all Territorians to understand this. It will happen again,’ that he said.

The man was quarantining in Melbourne but later tested positive in Darwin (pictured, a woman is tested in Melbourne)

‘Coronavirus isn’t going anywhere for a while. We don’t have a vaccine and Australia isn’t corona-free.’

NT Chief Health Officer Hugh Heggie said the newest case was a warning to all Territorians that COVID-19 had not gone away.

‘What’s crucial is that everything that we have set up seems to have worked and Territorians need to be assured that there is no risk to the community,’ he said.

‘In this case, the traveller did involve some symptoms and he did contact the team to really have a test.

‘He did all the right things.’

The man was taken up to Royal Darwin Hospital and is in isolation but is experiencing only mild symptoms.