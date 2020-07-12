Pasquale “Pat” Musitano killed in shooting, police say

Police said officers responded to reports of a shooting at a plaza in Burlington, a suburb of Toronto, around 1 p.m. Friday and found a couple with gunshot wounds.

Pasquale “Pat” Musitano, 52, of Hamilton died at the scene, police said. The 2nd victim had not been identified but remains in a hospital in serious condition, police said.

CBC described Musitano as the leader of the Musitano crime family in Hamilton. His brother, Angelo Musitano, was fatally shot outside his home in Ontario in May 2017, according to CBC.

The Musitano brothers pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder in the 1997 slaying of Carmen Barillaro, a lieutenant to Johnny “Pops” Papalia, CBC reported . In a handle prosecutors, charges against them in experience of the killing of Papalia were dropped, CBC reported, and the Musitano brothers were sentenced to 10 years in prison.