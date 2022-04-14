EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar tweeted about Nikol Pashinyan’s speech in the National Assembly yesterday.
“The far-sighted speech of the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in the National Assembly today. Many challenges remain in the way of a comprehensive settlement, but there is room for improvement. “Armenia has the support of the EU in the search for a just peace,” he wrote.
If you notice an error in the text, send a message to the editor stating the error, then pressing Ctrl-Enter.