Pashinyan’s son back home after military service – Panorama

The son of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan Ashot has completed his mandatory military service. Pashinyan’s wife Anna Hakobyan photos shared photos on social media from the PM’s residence, showing preparation for the meeting. “We are looking forward to meeting Ashot!” Hakobyan wrote.
To remind, Ashot was enlisted in the military in 2018 and served in Stepanakert.
Տեքստում սխալ կամ վրիպակ նկատելու դեպքում, ուղարկեք խմբագրին հաղորդագրություն` նշելով տվյալ սխալը, այնուհետև սեղմելով Ctrl-Enter: