As one can see, as a former journalist, a very vocal journalist, Pashinyan is a master of verbal training and can hypnotize his listeners so that they do not see or understand the cruel truth that awaits them.

In his speech, he also admitted that he could have avoided the war or stopped it and saved 3825 lives by standing before the country and telling the truth about the cruel situation. but, “I confess, I could not convince myself.”

The main idea of ​​his speech was that the international community put Armenia in front of an indisputable fact. “Today, the international community clearly tells us. To be the only country in the world that does not recognize Turkey’s ally Azerbaijan on a bilateral level is a great danger not only for Artsakh but also for Armenia. Today, the international community is telling us again, “Lower your bar a little on the status of Nagorno-Karabakh and ensure greater international consolidation around Armenia and Artsakh.” “Otherwise,” says the international community, “please do not rely on us, not because we do not want to help you, but because we can not help you,” he said. Direct talks on signing a peace agreement with Azerbaijan.

Many questions remained unanswered. For example, which countries are included in this term called “international community”? Or what is really expected from Armenia? What will Armenia receive instead? And finally, is this the only way to relative peace for a period of time or a recipe for a new war?

The reasons for Armenia’s situation in such a gloomy situation are the developments in the international political field, where Turkey and Azerbaijan have become key players. Under the auspices of his Turkish counterpart, President Aliyev took some steps to satisfy the two conflicting camps in the Ukrainian war. The day before the Russian attack, Aliyev signed a strategic alliance agreement with Russia, similar to the one signed at the time by Armenia. This raised the question of which side Moscow would support in the event of a war between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as it has the same agreement with the two conflicting countries. This step, in fact, neutralized Armenia’s position as the only pillar of power in the region.

On the other hand, Azerbaijan became a preferred energy supplier for Europe, which was trying to get rid of Russian energy supplies because of its adherence to sanctions imposed as a result of the Ukraine war.

Under such conditions, the West had all the necessary reasons to defend Azerbaijan and not its opponents in the region. And what can Armenia do to counteract this new rise in Azerbaijan’s prestige by devoting little space to its policy and facilitating Western efforts to neutralize Russia’s military presence in the Caucasus?

While Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov regrets that the OSCE Minsk Group Western Co-Chairs refuse to cooperate with Moscow in establishing peace in Karabakh, he notes that the Minsk format has practically exhausted itself, France and the United Nations. The US co-chairs of the group, Bryce Rockefoy and Andrew Chaffer, respectively, recently arrived in Yerevan to restore the functions of that format and to give new hope to the people of Armenia.

Armenia has long relied on the group to continue to insist that the issue of Karabakh’s status has not yet been resolved in accordance with the principles of the Helsinki Final Bill. In parallel with the visits, Charles Michel called Pashinyan before his visit to Moscow on April 19 and 20 to meet with President Putin, Prime Minister Mishustin and the Speaker of the Russian Duma.

The above actions (visits and phone calls) can serve as a warning to prevent Pashinyan from making any commitments in the Kremlin that would run counter to Western interests in the Caucasus. In this context, the fate of the expected $ 3 billion aid package from Europe may even hang in the air.

There are many challenges facing the fragile ranks of Pashinyan’s government and especially his foreign ministry. Russia’s war in Ukraine gives Baku freedom to embark on new adventures in the Caucasus and pressure it to extort more concessions from Armenia.

The Azerbaijani leadership realizes that this opportunity will not last long, so it is pressuring Armenia to sign a peace agreement now. Former Foreign Minister Vartan Oskanian in his analysis published in the Armenian media recently advised the government not to sign any current agreement, which could further endanger Armenia’s security and territorial integrity.

For some time, President Aliyev refused to mention the Zangezur Corridor, leaving the impression that the idea was unrealistic, but in light of recent developments, he has again voiced this demand and even threatened.

Along with these external threats, the Pashinyan administration is also obliged to resist the opposition of the Artsakh leadership and the disagreement within the country.

The fear of the Artsakh government and residents towards their future is justified.

It seems that Pashinyan’s alarming speech was not enough. Vigen Khachatryan, a member of the CP parliamentary party and chameleon of the Armenian political landscape, added fuel to the fire and stated that “Karabakh has no future within Azerbaijan. The notion is a wrong conclusion.”

Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan convened an emergency session with the leaders of local political groups to discuss the concerns stemming from Pashinyan’s statement. According to the presidential office, the participants of the sitting “expressed anger” over Pashinyan’s remarks and stressed that Stepanakert will continue to defend the right of Artsakh Armenians to self-determination. Going further, the enclave’s foreign minister, Davit Babayan, noted that the Armenians of Artsakh would never agree to live under the rule of Azerbaijan. “There are no benchmarks for us to lower, there are only red lines mixed with blood,” he added.

The Armenian government is being challenged by the leader of the opposition Homeland Party, Arthur Vanetsyan, who has organized a sit-in strike in Freedom Square. Despite his claims that the party has a clear plan, he did not present any plan. The opposition has been demanding Pashinyan’s resignation all the time, without proposing a better alternative.

The current government and the opposition are making mutual accusations against each other. During most of the political discussions, the participants violate all the boundaries of propriety and find themselves in the field of accusations.

The enemies of Armenia are vigilantly guarding the border. But the internal opposition is no less dangerous. Until the citizens and the government unite, it will not be possible to face external dangers.

Pashinyan’s bomb should not shatter the hope that still exists.

Yervand AZATYAN

Detroit, USA

English Translated from the original.

HAKOB GHULIKYAN

(The Armenian Mirror-Spectator)

Full article in this issue of “Azg” newspaper