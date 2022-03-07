“Aravot” talked to political scientist, economist Hrant Mikayelyan about the current stage of the Armenia-Turkey dialogue, the possible consequences of the opening of the Armenian-Turkish border.

– Mr. Mikaelyan, taking into account the conclusions expressed in your previous interviews, what grounds do you have to suppose that the Armenian government has set a strategic goal to improve relations with Turkey, and, in your opinion, what do they expect from the improvement of those relations? the ultimate goal.

– The basis of my analysis is first of all the articles published by Nikol Pashinyan before he became Prime Minister, which were published in the 2000s. In them, he openly said that nothing bad will happen if Armenia gives Turkey a corridor through Syunik. He insisted that it should be done, and also insisted that Russia’s presence should be withdrawn from Armenia. I think he has not changed these approaches even now. This is the goal by and large. The end result is that the “New Armenia” he said will be built, that is, a completely different political environment will be created in Armenia. As for the consequences, let us first understand that he will not get what he wants, but Armenia can suffer from it, this is the problem, because it is unlikely to get Russia out of this region, but Russia can do something for the Armenian authorities and Armenia. to put more pressure instead, with its negative consequences, which we have already suffered in Artsakh. In other words, an ignorant, miscalculated foreign policy leads to consequences. We see the same thing in Ukraine now, and what is happening is very painful. In any case, the head of the country should take into account the interests of his country, not think abstractly, think about some global interests.

– What volumes of Turkey’s economic presence in Armenia can we assume, and to what extent will the economic factor contribute to the political and public dialogue between the two countries? It is about the government’s vision of opening the Armenian-Turkish border.

– Imports from Turkey to Armenia will increase significantly. Second, theoretically Turkish trade networks can be created. The Turkish presence in the Armenian market will significantly increase and first of all it will take place in the market of food, agricultural products, as well as in light industry, in the production of shoes and clothes. The latter stood up in the RA in the last 5-10 years with difficulties. Those spheres will hardly be able to compete. Armenian goods are few in number, especially agricultural ones. Therefore, if Turkish goods enter Armenia, we will have very serious problems in the sense that we will not be able to compete. I have not seen a discussion that this problem will be solved. Moreover, when the Minister of Economy says that there will be 30% growth, he uses incomprehensible sources. For example, the economy of Georgia is not ahead of Armenia, why did they assume that the economy of Armenia should grow from the opening of the border with Turkey? How will it grow? They are nonsense, to put it bluntly, they are ignorant statements. “

– After the second meeting of the representatives of the Armenian-Turkish dialogue parties Ruben Rubinyan and Serdar Kilic, it was announced that the parties continue the negotiations without preconditions. In your opinion, what are the grounds for claiming that the Turkish side does not have or will not set preconditions at some stage?

– First of all, most of the preconditions have already been fulfilled. Pashinyan has already confirmed that the topic of genocide is being removed from the agenda. The territories of Artsakh have been handed over, and the issue of ratification of the Kars agreement is a separate issue. Most of the preconditions are actually fulfilled. Besides, let’s follow the process. Turkey says that there is no other precondition, but is it a reality? I doubt that the situation can be different. “

Talked:

Luiza SUKIASYAN

“Aravot” daily

05.03.2022: