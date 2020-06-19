Pashinyan will not attend 2020 Victory Day Parade in Moscow – Armenian News

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has knowledgeable Russian President Vladimir Putin of his resolution not to attend the June 24 Moscow Parade devoted to the 75 anniversary of the united states’s victory over Fascism in the Great Patriotic War.

In his letter to the Russian chief, Pashinyan cited the coronavirus-linked epidemiological state of affairs as a serious impediment to his deliberate go to.

The official textual content of the letter, printed by the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, is supplied under:

Dear Mr. President,

I remorse to tell you that I will not have the ability to take part in the celebrations devoted to the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. As , I accepted your invitation to attend the ceremonies with pleasure. However, the continuing coronavirus-associated state of affairs prevents me from making the deliberate journey.

In view of the above, I made a decision to chorus from my go to to Moscow, which, as , had been mentioned in all element and agreed upon between our administrations.It would have been an ideal honor for me to attend the Victory Day Parade. I’m assured that tens of millions of residents of our nations will observe that ceremonious occasion, going again to the 1945 in thoughts when our grandfathers proudly walked by means of the Red Square in a victorious procession. The victory in the Great Patriotic War is our frequent heritage, which unites our peoples and offers a powerful basis for continued friendship between our future generations.

I look ahead to assembly you in the closest future in order to debate points on the agenda of our two nations’ allied partnership.

Mr. President, please settle for my greatest needs for strong well being and each success in your actions.