Pashinyan: We position ourselves as supporters of the dialogue of civilizations in international relations – Panorama

The Security Council of Armenia held an everyday assembly on Friday in Yerevan, chaired by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. As the authorities press service reported, the assembly shall approve Armenia’s National Security Strategy, in addition to discussing different safety-associated points. In that context, Prime Minister Pashinyan delivered a message.

“Our nation has existed for a number of millennia, although being Armenian didn’t imply the identical factor throughout this time. The which means of the time period has modified over time attributable to varied circumstances, occasions, and elements.

We have no idea what our compatriots meant by saying Armenian in the time of King Artashes, however we all know for certain that they didn’t imply what we imply these days. We don’t now know whether or not the Armenians who lived 2000 years in the past seen their actions from the perspective of our current pursuits, we have no idea in any respect whether or not there was such a course of of thought or not. But now we are able to do this, figuring out the previous, considering not solely about the current and the future, but additionally about the millennial horizon.

Perhaps that is the turning level the place the nationwide ideology turns into a significant necessity, an establishment of sensible significance, when based mostly on our previous and current expertise, we face the process of not solely formulating what must be achieved right this moment, but additionally sending such a basic message that will liaise between the future generations of Armenians and the Armenian who lived a thousand years in the past. This is our imaginative and prescient of creating nationwide id and consciousness. National id develops on the foundation of our historical past, these constructive and destructive impressions we draw from previous experiences, as properly as on our imaginative and prescient of the future, which is organically related with the previous and the current,” Pashinyan said.

In Pashinyan’s phrases, nationwide id has a core element, which suggests connectivity with the roots and a way of possession of the heritage and values shaped all through historical past. This in flip ought to develop particular person religion and belief in one’s personal energy, as properly as folks’s collective religion and belief in their very own energy.

Pashinyan famous that the Republic of Armenia is the guarantor of the safety and freedom of the Armenians of Artsakh. The Republic of Armenia is a pan-Armenian state and represents all Armenians from throughout the globe.

The Armenian folks boast the means of defying historic disasters; we’ve got reached the 21st century because of the abilities and qualities we’ve got developed on the technique to constructing our personal statehood. The consciousness of these historic info helped us reinstate our sovereignty instantly after the Medz Yeghern.

The Armenian state is the sole guarantor of our nation’s survival and improvement. Therefore, our statehood should exist eternally since the Armenian folks should exist eternally. The PM subsequent enlisted the nationwide values and pan-Armenian guidelines of coexistence as formulated in the nationwide safety technique.

“Throughout its history, Armenia has been looked upon as the “west of the east” and the “east of the west,” typically turning into a scene of a conflict of civilizations. We reject the presumption of a conflict of civilizations, and in international relations we position ourselves as supporters of the dialogue of civilizations. Our imaginative and prescient of international relations implies international and interethnic dialogue based mostly on mutual respect, and a mutual need to grasp and be understood.

Promoting dialogue amongst civilizations, peoples, States and multilateral relations needs to be the reflection of our dedication to selling international peace and stability. Armenia stands able to turn out to be a platform for such dialogue,” mentioned Pashinyan.

“Our major process is to get the Armenian nation out of that vicious cycle the place geopolitical elements can predetermine the destiny of our statehood. Our statehood needs to be depending on the collective will of the Armenian folks.

And, in truth, with this National Security Strategy, we’re setting a brand new bar for ourselves. But I need to say that this isn’t a lot a bar, however it might be extra right to name it a bar, as a result of it imposes a proportionate duty on every of us, beginning with senior officers and ending with peculiar residents. The survival of the Armenian statehood is dependent upon our will to bear that duty and train our rights, and I’m satisfied that as a nation, we are literally ready to tackle this duty right this moment,” the PM mentioned.