Pashinyan: We have a chance to overcome coronavirus situation – Panorama

The situation in Armenia associated to the coronavirus pandemic continues to enhance, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated after a conference at the Commandant’s Office on Wednesday.

“On August 4, for the first time since June 4, the number of active coronavirus cases were below 8,000. We are close to the level of the cases recorded at the end of May. But there is also bad news,” the PM stated, worrying that people have began not following the coronavirus guidelines.

“Our people have began to utilize the decrease in the tally as a reason not to adhere to anti- epidemiological guidelines. There is even a situation where many individuals believe that the coronavirus crisis has actually been overcome,” the PM stated, mentioning although the nation’s everyday brand-new cases of Covid-19 have dropped compared to July, the 288 brand-new cases taped in the past 24 hours stay a a great deal.

According to Pashinyan, if individuals stop working to correctly comply with the guidelines, the nation will return to the situation taped in early July.

The PM thinks the coronavirus battle can be reliable with the reliable cooperation in between the federal government and people. The necessary guideline to wear face masks in both open and closed locations, in addition to the fines for those who flout it will stay in force.

“We have a chance to overcome the situation,” he …



