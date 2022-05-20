Home Armenia Pashinyan was greeted at the “Marriott” with whistles. Opposition MPs somehow... Armenia Pashinyan was greeted at the “Marriott” with whistles. Opposition MPs somehow entered the hotel with posters (photos) | Morning: By Thomas Delong - May 20, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail Pashinyan was greeted at the “Marriott” with whistles. Opposition MPs somehow entered the hotel with posters (photos) | Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia “Every convict should have an individualized sentence planning.” Arpine Sargsyan |: Morning: Armenia A former official of the municipality has been charged. The damage of 308,652,000 drams caused to the state has been restored Morning: Armenia Community coverage for devotees |: Morning: Recent Posts The NSS transferred 624 materials to various competent bodies, on the basis of which... Member of the “My Step” faction of the Yerevan Council of Elders resigned and... At least 3 months after the full course of vaccination against COVID-19, a booster... YSU boys team is the winner of the basketball championship in the 23rd RA... Exclusive conversation about the new CNN Film, RACE FOR THE VACCINE Most Popular The approximation of European best practices will contribute to the strengthening of democracy and... The final event of the European Union Twinning Program "Support to the Implementation of the Civil Service Reforms of the Republic of Armenia" took... Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to the newly elected President of the UAE Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to the newly elected President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Muhammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan.... Lithuania supports reaching Armenian-Azerbaijani agreement. Get to know Nauseda Lithuania supports Armenia's integration into the European family, announced today the President of the Republic of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda, who is paying an official... The President of Lithuania promised to support the preservation of the Armenian Christian cultural... The efforts of Armenia aimed at establishing lasting peace in the region were discussed with the President of the Republic of Lithuania. The... Nikol Pashinyan’s security guards did not allow opposition deputies to participate in the “Armenian... The opposition deputies entered the "Marriott" hotel, where the "Armenian Forum for Democracy" is being held with the participation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan...