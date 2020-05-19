Pashinyan warns of more deaths amid the pandemic – Panorama

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan insists that Armenia faces a serious drawback with the ongoing state of affairs of Covid-19 as the public doesn’t take critically all the dangers related to the illness.

“If we are unable to break the pace of growth of new cases we will have 10 thousand cases on May 29 and 20 thousand – on June 12 which will mean more deaths as the intensive care units will no longer be able to serve the patients. If the ongoing dynamics continues, we will face a major problem, and tens and even hundreds of deaths will be registered daily. The personal responsibility and behavior of each of us is thus important to prevent the worst scenario,” Pashinyan stated throughout a fb dwell.

The PM added he had seen individuals in the streets standing in teams, speaking with out preserving the beneficial social distance.

“I urge you all to follow the rules by the Commandant’s office,” the Premier stated, including these failing to comply with the guidelines would face critical fines as the matter might develop into a problem of nationwide safety.