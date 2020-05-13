Pashinyan warns against ‘a serious crisis’ the country may face amid the pandemic – Panorama

The Armenian public largely ignores the pandemic disaster which may result in a serious disaster, PM Nikol Pashinyan warned throughout a Facebook dwell on Wednesday.

Pashinyan pointed to the variety of new coronavirus circumstances recorded in the country in the previous week as the authorities eased the lockdown and gave a inexperienced mild for reopening of most of the companies.

“In reality, we decided to gradually lift the restrictions, considering the economic and social situation in the country and also given the fact that coronavirus may stay in our life for a longer period,” mentioned the PM, including that may be doable solely when the precautionary measures are in place and the established steerage of social distancing are maintained.

“Since coronavirus may stay for a year or more in our life, we should change the way we live. That does not mean we should be relaxed to infect others and contract the virus ourselves. If the current pace of the disease spread continues, we will be obliged to introduce new restrictions with an aim to prevent a situation when a person may leave without access to medical care,” Pashinyan defined.

The PM subsequent added that he sees folks in the streets shaking arms, teams of people that fail to maintain the distance. “This a major problem and may lead to a serious crisis for us,” Pashinyan concluded.

