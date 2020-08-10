Pashinyan: Treaty of Sevres continues to be a historical fact – Panorama

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday dealt with a conference on 100 years of finalizing of Treaty ofSevres Below is the complete text of his remarks released by the PM’s press service.

” I invite all individuals of this conference devoted to the 100 th anniversary of the finalizing of the Treaty ofSevres Thank you quite for starting this essential occasion.

The Treaty of Sevres is a turning point in Armenian contemporary history, and it is not by simple possibility that it continues to be a topic of clinical research study and analysis. Therefore, I consider it exceptionally essential that our scholars’ impartial analysis of the file signed a century back and the occasions that preceded it appear to our individuals and to the larger global neighborhood, too. Today’s conference serves that extremely function, and I want all of you effective procedures, productive conversations and brand-new essential findings.

The Treaty of Sevres is a historicalfact It stays so to this day. What is the advantage that we can draw from that file? Why is it still in the focus of our attention?

First, the Treaty of Sevres can be found in the after-effects of World War I – one of the most remarkable chapters in human history – nearly 2 years after its end. Just as the Treaty of Versailles recognized peace in Europe, in the very same …