Pashinyan tours Yerevan streets and offers face masks to passers-by – Panorama

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is touring the central cities in capital Yerevan and offers face masks to passers-by.
While nearly all of citizens refuse the masks, saying they already have one, Pashinyan urges them to take and wear them each and every time when outside.
The PM is associated with children on bikes asking him to take selfie. “Only in masks,” Pashinyan says
