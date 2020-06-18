Pashinyan: There are tens of thousands of asymptomatic coronavirus cases in Armenia – Panorama

There are tens of thousands of asymptomatic cases of Covid-19 in Armenia, Prime Minster Nikol Pashinyan told a cabinet meeting on Thursday, adding the coronavirus crisis remains the key issue to be handled at the moment.

Pointing to the high number of new daily coronavirus infections, the premier stated citizens fail to correctly abide by the epidemiological rules, which makes the us government impose tougher administrative measures.

Armenians are now needed to carry a document using them confirming their identity that could be passport, ID or perhaps a driver license to ease the method of filing administrative proceedings for violation of safety rules.

If a violator also doesn’t carry an ID with him/her, two separate administrative proceedings will undoubtedly be instituted, the PM said.

Also, Pashinyan said nose and mouth mask prices are falling and in the long run it will be possible to acquire a mask at 60 to 70 drams from self-service machines.

Citing the international studies, the PM stated that using face masks, practicing social distancing and disinfecting hands help people protect themselves from the infection by 95% and much more.

Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan said, in turn, the number of hospital beds in rehabilitation departments has increased from 200 to 263, adding all are occupied.

Noting that the infections surpass the increasing number of beds, Torosyan stressed that Vedi and Dilijan hospitals, too, have started treating coronavirus patients, while Martuni and Spitak Medical Centers are getting ready to admit people who have Covid-19 soon.

According to the minister, 444 coronavirus patients are currently in serious condition and 131 others are in critical condition, with 39 patients put on ventilators. He said the resources won’t be sufficient to provide due care to all or any patients if the cases surge.