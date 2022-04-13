Davit Sanasaryan wrote on his Facebook page.

“It seems to this person / people that the so-called international community should like being soft, adapting in every issue, giving up their rights in exchange for some pathetic peace.

This man thinks that by constantly talking about peace, he will be able to solve problems and establish peace by making territorial concessions.

Having worked badly with the international community for decades, being Russia’s ally, to say in the end that the international community is not in our favor is an apology, but a confession of weakness.

My advice to Pashinyan. Start a series of public confessions, say what pressure you were under by Russia, before the war, what they forced you to do, declassify the agreements of the previous authorities and resign. That seat is the seat of the fighter for the state.

PS Compatriots, get ready for self-defense, we have a struggle for existence. “