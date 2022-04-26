Relatives of servicemen killed in the 44-day war in Artsakh are holding a protest action in Charles Aznavour Square in Yerevan.

They demand that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan be held accountable for his statement that “we could have prevented the war, which would have left us in the same situation, of course, without casualties.”

“It is impossible to remain silent, especially after the famous confession, the only difference would be that the boys were alive.

By remaining silent, we become an indirect participant in this bloody crime. Dear lucky friends, sisters, brothers, friends, fellow villagers, fellow citizens.

The souls of our boys are troubled, they demand revenge and responsibility from us. “They demand determination from us,” the parents stated.